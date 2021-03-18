Judge quadruples murder suspect’s bond after he attacked a bus driver while out on reduced bail

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A man involved in the murder of a New Iberia teen is behind bars again after violently attacking his child’s bus driver while out on bond.

Travis Layne Jr. was first arrested in 2019 for his involvement in the murder of 17-year-old Garron Lewis.

In January, he was able to bond out of jail.

Only four weeks later, he committed another violent felony.

After fleeing arrest for weeks, authorities are making sure it’s not as easy for him to get out of jail this time.

This week attorneys filed a motion to revoke and increase Layne’s $165,000 bond for his assault on the bus driver.

Layne was able to bond out of jail for conspiracy to commit second degree murder in January after his bond was reduced from a million dollars to only $100,000.

He was only out for a month when he attacked his child’s bus driver, leaving her in the hospital.

When police put out a warrant for his arrest for the assault, Layne went on the run.

Several weeks later, Layne turned himself in, and his bond was set at $165,000. Attorneys said that wasn’t enough, considering his criminal history.

For one, Layne was out on bond for serious felony charges when he committed the violent crime.

After the crime, he ran, which showed he was a flight risk.

Records say Layne was also a two-time convicted felon for drug possession and domestic abuse battery.

In addition, documents say Layne had failed to appear for court five times before, and he showed disrespect for court orders by remaining out past his curfew, a condition of bond.

After reviewing Layne’s case, a judge granted the motion to revoke and increase his bail bond.

In addition to his $165,000 bond for the assault on the bus driver, the judge added another $740,000 bond.

Layne’s bond is now set at over $900,000 dollars.