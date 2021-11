JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) A Jeanerette teen is accused of a more than twenty sex crimes involving underage girls.

The Jeanerette Marshals Office arrested 19-year-old Demarcus Young on 21 counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and one count of computer aided solicitation of a minor.

Young was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail where he awaits arraignment, Marshall Fernest Martin said.