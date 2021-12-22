UPDATE: 7-year-old boy dies following accidental shooting in Jeanerette, police say

UPDATE: Jeanerette Police Chief Dusty Vallot has just confirmed that a seven -year-old boy has died after he was shot in the head Wednesday while inside a vehicle on Main Street.

Vallot told KLFY the shooting took place around 5:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of Main Street.

He said the boy was reportedly airlifted to a local hospital before he died.

His identity is unknown.

Vallot said police are still gathering information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting, but he said it appears to be an accidental incident.

“This is heartbreaking,” Vallot said.

“For any parent, the idea of losing your child is hard enough. Having it happen so close to home and just two days before Christmas.”

JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) A 7-year-old male was “accidentally” shot in the head late Wednesday night outside a business on Main Street in Jeanerette.

According to Police Chief Dusty Vallot, the child was sitting inside a vehicle with a 15-year-old who located a gun.

Vallot said the teen was looking over the weapon when it “accidentally” discharged and struck the child in the head.

Vallot said the juvenile has been air-lifted to a local hospital.

His condition, at this time, is unknown, he said.