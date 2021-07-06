Jeanerette Police: Fight breaks out, man pulls out gun in crowd

JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) Jeanerette Police are seeking the identity of a man suspected of brandishing a gun during an encounter captured on camera last week, police officials said.

It happened July 3 at the American Legion Hall.

Police say they got a call about a large crowd of people fighting and on arrival found several different fights happening.

With help from the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, Baldwin Police, and the Chitimacha Police Department, police were able to gain control of the crowd.

A short while later, police say, a video of the incident hit social media and on it the unidentified male can be seen brandishing a weapon.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to contact Jeanerette Police at 337-276-6323.

All callers will remain anonymous, police said.