Jeanerette man in custody for Jan. 9 armed robbery

JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Jeanerette man is in custody and faces charges for his involvement in an armed robbery from Jan. 9, according to the Jeanerette Marshal’s Office.

Jerrius Charles, 22, of Jeanerette, was captured on video surveillance footage from a car wash located on Main St. It is believed that Charles is responsible for several other crimes in the Jeanerette area that involves guns. He is currently being held in Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on unrelated charges and has no bond for armed robbery charges in Jeanerette.

More arrests are expected to follow, according to City Marshal Fernest Martin.