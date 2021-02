JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Jeanerette Police and the Jeanerette Marshal’s Office arrested a 19-year-old man on 10 counts of first-degree rape on Friday, Feb. 19.

Matthew Knight, 19, was allegedly engaging in sexual acts with a juvenile.

Marshal Fernest “Pacman” Martin stated in a press release that ‘an adult male relative of Matthew Knight” was also involved in raping the victim, but that person was not identified. The assaults are believed to date back to April 2020.