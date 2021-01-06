Jeanerette man arrested by state fire marshal for mobile home fire

JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Jeanerette man was arrested after the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office said he set his girlfriend’s mobile home on fire.

Jonathon Edwards, 33, was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on one count of simple arson.

Firefighters were called to the scene at around midnight on Saturday, Jan. 2 in the 400 block of Minvielle Boulevard. Witnesses reported seeing Edwards standing outside the mobile home, watching it burn and doing nothing to stop the fire. Edwards refused an interview with deputies and was placed under arrest after investigators used witness statements and an assessment of the scene to determine he set the fire outside of the trailer.

Edwards lived in the mobile home with his girlfriend.