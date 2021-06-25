IPSO warns of phone scam

IBERIA PARISH, La (KLFY) — The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office warns the public of a recent phone scam in which a scammer poses as law enforcement.

IPSO recently had a case in which an individual in Iberia Parish received a phone call and the caller identified himself as local law enforcement. The number the call was coming from registered as the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The Scammer often uses a story that a car was rented in your name and returned with blood, evidence of a crime, or illegal drugs in the car, and there is a warrant for your arrest. In order to have your name cleared, you must provide them with either a credit card or gift cards.

The forms of payment the scammer requests are most often non-traceable and non-transferable, so recovery seldom happens. The caller often has your personal information which can be found on many public information websites.

Do NOT give them your social security number, bank account number, or any personal information.

If you receive a call of this type hang up and immediately call our Dispatch Office at 337-369-3711. They will confirm that this is a scam and there is not a warrant for your arrest.