IPSO to host nursing home gift drive for Iberia Parish residents

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — The holidays can be a very lonely time for many nursing home residents, and those feelings can likely be magnified by the shutdowns caused by COVID-19 this year. That’s why the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office (IPSO) is organizing a gift drive for nursing home residents across the parish for 2020.

Sheriff Tommy Romero stated that the drive started out as a project among the IPSO staff, but he said the department is now extending that drive to the public. Donations can be dropped off at the Patrol Division Office at 322 Providence Street in New Iberia on Wednesday, Dec. 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The IPSO will divide up the items between the five nursing homes in the parish.

Suggested donations include:

Hats/Beanies

Socks

Slippers/No slip socks

Lap blankets

Fleece jackets/sweaters

Bodywash/cologne/perfume

Word Search/Cross Word Puzzles

Anyone with questions, please contact IPSO Public Affairs Director Katherine Breaux at (337) 551-4965.