IPSO searching for suspect in burglary

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office (IPSO) is looking for the suspect or suspects responsible for a burglary at a place of business in the 7600 block of west U.S. 90.

According to a IPSO Public Affairs Director Katherine Breaux, the suspects gained entry into the business by cutting a hole into a fence. A large number of items were stolen. Surveillance photos of an unknown white male suspect were taken during the burglary.

Iberia Parish Deputies are requesting anyone with information regarding the identity and/or location of the pictured subject to call the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 369-3711 or IPSO Bureau of Investigation at (337) 367-8702.