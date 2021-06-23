IPSO searching for missing 15-year-old

IBERIA PARISH, La (KLFY) — The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teen who went missing on June 22.

Sheriff Tommy Romero is requesting the public’s help in locating Dayani Funez-Martinez, who was last seen at her home on Olivier Road in Iberia Parish on June 22 at around 9 p.m.

Funez-Martinez is 15 years old and was last seen dressed in a pair of ripped blue jeans and a white sleeveless, midriff/cropped tank top.

She left her home walking with an unknown, possibly Hispanic female, and is not believed to be in imminent danger.

If you have information on the location of Dayani Funez-Martinez, contact Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 337-369-3711.