NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office (IPSO) is searching for a suspect who attempted to break into an ATM machine on W. Old Spanish Trail earlier this morning.

Video shows a black male with dreadlocks attempting to force entry into the ATM. IPSO is requesting any information regarding the identity and/or location of the pictured subject to call the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 369-3711 or Bureau of Investigations at (337) 367-8702.