IPSO says it has received several complaints of vandalism, theft in cemeteries

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is stepping up patrol around cemeteries throughout the parish.

Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero said the department has received “numerous complaints” of theft and vandalism in graveyards.

Romero said unmarked units will be patrolling these areas.

“When we bury our loved ones, we do so with the belief that they will rest in peace,” the department said on its Facebook page.

Anyone with information can submit a tip online at P3TIPS.com or call (337) 364-TIPS. Calls can remain anonymous.