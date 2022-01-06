IPSO: Man reported missing, last seen in Loreauville area

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing man.

Karlyon Michael, 55, was last seen on Jan. 5 at around 5:30 p.m. in the Daspit Rd. area near Loreauville.

Michael was wearing an orange and black coat, blue jeans and blue shoes. He has gone missing before and is known to frequent the Hopkins and Washington streets areas in the city of New Iberia.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Karlyon Michael is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 369-3711.