IPSO deputies return home after helping Terrebonne Parish law enforcement with Ida recovery efforts

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Sheriff’s deputies from Iberia Parish are returning home after assisting Terrebonne Parish law enforcement with Hurricane Ida recovery efforts.

Eight deputies have been in Terrebonne Parish assisting for the past 10 days.

On Thursday, the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office provided lunch for over 400 Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and employees and first responders working in the area.

“As Sheriff, I want to lead by example, which includes helping your neighbors and doing what you can to help others,” Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero said. “I can’t stress enough this easily could have easily happened in Iberia Parish.”

Terrebonne Parish law enforcement sent officers and supplies last year to assist in the recovery from Hurricanes Laura and Delta.