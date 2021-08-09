Images released of suspect sought in New Iberia restaurant robbery

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – The owners of Landry’s Restaurant in New Iberia have released images of a man wanted for a weekend robbery at the Highway 90 restaurant.

In a social media post, Landry’s is asking the public to help them identify the suspect who appears to be alone in the restaurant when it was closed.

“If anyone could help us identifying this guy we would greatly appreciate it. He decided to break into our restaurant yesterday.”

The owners did not specify what was taken or if damages were caused.







Anyone with information is urged to contact the restaurant with information or contact authorities with the Iberia Parish Sheirff’s Office.