DELCAMBRE, La. (KLFY)- The town of Delcambre issued a severe weather-related curfew aligned with its state of emergency on Monday, Feb. 15.

Delcambre Mayor Pam Blakely declared that the state of emergency will be in effect until Wednesday, Feb 17 at 6 am. Curfew is from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. A stay at home order has been issued.