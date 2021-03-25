Iberia Parish to hold Household Waste Day April 17

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Iberia Parish will hold its fourth annual Household Waste Day on Saturday, April 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Courthouse parking lot at the corner of Pershing and Providence streets.
The Household Waste Day is part of the parish’s Project Front Yard initiative, according to Parish President M. Larry Richard. Project Front Yard is an initiative that brings together individuals, businesses, government and the media to address community beautification.
Only Iberia Parish residents may participate. IDs will be checked, according to Richard.
The following items WILL be accepted during Household Waste Day:
- Batteries
- Cellphones
- Fax Machines
- Phone Cables
- Computer Cables
- Laptops
- Stereos
- Paint (Latex Based Only) (In Sealed Containers)
- Consumer Electronics
- Telephones, Phone Systems, Security Systems
- Digital Cameras, Digital Video Recorders
- Processors, Monitors
- Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS)
- Circuit Boards (Any Type)
- Computer Hardware (Remove Personal Information)
- DVD Movies, Video Games, Game Stations
- Networking Equipment
- Printer / Toner Cartridges, Ink Jet Cartridges
- Portable Navigation & GPS Devices
- Tires, limit 5
The following items WILL NOT be accepted:
- Televisions
- Photographic Chemicals
- Mercury Thermometers
- Compressed Gas Cylinders
- Ammunition
- Medical Waste
- Appliances/Furniture
- Stains / Oil Based Paint
- Chemical Cleaners
- Pool Chemicals
- Leaking Containers
- Asbestos
- Aluminum Cans/Plastic/Glass
- Motor Oil or Antifreeze
- Gasoline
- Turpentine/Paint Thinner & Stripper
- Radioactive Material
- Medications
- Copiers
- Styrofoam
- Paper/Magazines/ Cardboard /Newspapers
- Explosive material
For more information, contact Iberia Parish Government at (337) 365-8246, Cyndi Provost.