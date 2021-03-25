Iberia Parish to hold Household Waste Day April 17

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Iberia Parish will hold its fourth annual Household Waste Day on Saturday, April 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Courthouse parking lot at the corner of Pershing and Providence streets.

The Household Waste Day is part of the parish’s Project Front Yard initiative, according to Parish President M. Larry Richard. Project Front Yard is an initiative that brings together individuals, businesses, government and the media to address community beautification.

Only Iberia Parish residents may participate. IDs will be checked, according to Richard.

The following items WILL be accepted during Household Waste Day:

Batteries

Cellphones

Fax Machines

Phone Cables

Computer Cables

Laptops

Stereos

Paint (Latex Based Only) (In Sealed Containers)

Consumer Electronics

Telephones, Phone Systems, Security Systems

Digital Cameras, Digital Video Recorders

Processors, Monitors

Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS)

Circuit Boards (Any Type)

Computer Hardware (Remove Personal Information)

DVD Movies, Video Games, Game Stations

Networking Equipment

Printer / Toner Cartridges, Ink Jet Cartridges

Portable Navigation & GPS Devices

Tires, limit 5

The following items WILL NOT be accepted:

Televisions

Photographic Chemicals

Mercury Thermometers

Compressed Gas Cylinders

Ammunition

Medical Waste

Appliances/Furniture

Stains / Oil Based Paint

Chemical Cleaners

Pool Chemicals

Leaking Containers

Asbestos

Aluminum Cans/Plastic/Glass

Motor Oil or Antifreeze

Gasoline

Turpentine/Paint Thinner & Stripper

Radioactive Material

Medications

Copiers

Styrofoam

Paper/Magazines/ Cardboard /Newspapers

Explosive material

For more information, contact Iberia Parish Government at (337) 365-8246, Cyndi Provost.