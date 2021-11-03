Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office releases new app for smartphones

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office announced today that they have released a new app for smartphones to help residents communicate with the department.

“An extremely large majority of people in Iberia Parish use their smartphones as their only option of communication and means of using the internet,” said Sheriff Tommy Romero. “By providing [an] app free to the public, the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office can better serve the needs as well as providing important information to the citizens of Iberia Parish.”

Among the features of the new app are places to submit tips, a sex offender listing, inmate information, a place to pay taxes online, maps, a most wanted page and more.

Romero said the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office smartphone app was developed by TheSheriffApp.com, a division of OCV, LLC. The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office app is available for download for free in the Apple App Store and Google Play by searching “Iberia Parish Sheriff, LA.”