Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 12-year-old girl

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero is requesting assistance from the public in locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Shataybia Lewis, 12, was last seen on Aug. 11 at approximately 6:30 a.m. in the Westend Dr. area of Iberia Parish. Lewis was last seen wearing blue jeans and carrying a black book sack. No description of her shirt was available. IPSO officials said Lewis is not in imminent danger.

Anyone with information regarding the location of this juvenile is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 369-3711.