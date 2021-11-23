Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office ask for help identifying armed robbery suspect

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened Tuesday at a convenience store on Hwy 182 and John Darnell Rd.

Sheriff officials have released an image of the suspect hoping that someone will recognize him and contact authorities.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a black male, with small “pleat” style hair, wearing joggers with one white pant leg and one black pant leg, a black hoodie with colorful writing and a black mask.

Authorities say he got into a silver vehicle driven by a white female.

The vehicle, they said, is believed to be a stolen 2001 Chevy Prism bearing Louisiana license plate 598CJL.

Anyone with information regarding the identification of this suspect is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or submit a tip on the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office App.