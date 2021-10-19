Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrest six in UTV’s thefts

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) After a two-week investigation, deputies in Iberia Parish made arrests in the thefts of two Utility Task Vehicle’s, according to a press release.

The investigation also led to other stolen items along with the seizure of drugs, the news release stated.

Deputies arrested the following people:

Jeremy Watterson, 36, on charges of two counts of criminal trespassing, two counts of theft over $5,000, one count of illegal possession of stolen property, two counts of obstruction of justice, two counts of simple criminal damage to property, and three counts of criminal conspiracy.

Tommy Callais, 51, on charges of one count of principal theft, illegal possession of stolen property, two counts of criminal conspiracy, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of introduction of contraband into a prison facility. Callais’s bond was set at $16,000

Kevin Landry, 43, on charges of one count of principal theft, one count of illegal possession of stolen property, one count of criminal conspiracy, two counts of possession of marijuana and ecstasy, two counts of crack cocaine and methamphetamine, and one count of introduction of contraband into a prison facility. Landy’s bond was set at $9,000

Chad Broussard, 47, on charges of principal theft, one count of criminal theft, one count of criminal conspiracy. Broussard’s bond was set at $9,000.

Russell Barrilleaux, 37, on charges of one count of possession of methamphetamine. Barrilleaux’s bond was set at $9,000.

Kristy Snyder, 32, on charges of one count of possession of methamphetamine, one count possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of a firearm. Snyder’s bond was set at $8,000.

The following individuals have arrest warrants issued:

Troy Touchet

Donald “Chris” Stanley

Christopher Cherammie