Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrest man wanted for attempted second-degree murder

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)– A man wanted for attempted second-degree murder was arrested Wednesday, according to Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Jake Landry, 22, was taken into custody and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail. He faces charges of second-degree attempted murder, possession with intent to sell marijuana, 44 counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule I, two counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule II, unlawful use of body armor, four counts of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and money derived from drug transactions.

According to Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, during their investigation deputies were able to identify the residence and vehicle being utilized by Landry. A traffic stop was initiated and Landy was taken into custody without incident. Deputies obtained a search warrant to a residence in the 4300 block of Forrest Leblanc Road.

The following items were found.

7.7lbs Marijuana

13oz THC ‘shatter’

21g Marijuana resin/wax

54g THC Vape Cartridges

31g THC pills

16.5 Oxycodone pills

8 Hydrocodone pills

Numerous items of drug paraphernalia (bongs, scale, rolling paper, etc)

Drug packaging materials (baggies, glass containers, vacuum sealer and other assorted materials

$2,260.00 in cash

4 Firearms: Wise Arms AR15 with binary trigger modification Citadel 12G tactical shotgun with drum magazine Glock 19X 9mm with PDW Conversion kit and drum magazine Glock 22 40cal

Several hundred rounds of ammunition

Concealable ballistic vest

According to Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, the drugs had a street value of $50,000.

Landry’s bail was set at $298,500.