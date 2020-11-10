Iberia Parish Sheriff continues investigation into teen’s death

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office continues their investigation into the suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of 15-year-old Quawan “Bobby” Charles.

In a statement released today, officials say “Investigators have interviewed multiple individuals and collected physical evidence which is being processed. An autopsy has been performed and the results are pending as of this time. Investigators have updated the parents of the juvenile concerning the status of the investigation and will continue to do so throughout the investigation.”

The body of of the teen boy that had been reported missing from Baldwin on October 30th, was located on Monday, November 2nd, near Loreauville, according to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The 15-year old’s body was found by deputies in a rural area near Ed Broussard Rd.

The body of a juvenile that had been reported missing from Baldwin was located on Monday near Loreauville, according to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information concerning this death is urged to contact Detective Jarred Spurlock of the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Investigation at 337-369-3711