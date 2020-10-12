Iberia Parish sets up phone bank to report Hurricane Delta damages

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — The Iberia Parish Government has set up a phone bank to answer questions that the public may have regarding Hurricane Delta and damages following the storm.

According to Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard, the phone bank will be open from Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. To report your damages by phone, call (337) 492-5451.

Residents can also report their damages by clicking this link, which will allow you to upload photographs of your damages. The photos are sent immediately to the state and FEMA through a database developed by the Iberia Parish Government.