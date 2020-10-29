Iberia Parish schools re-opening up

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – Iberia Parish schools will go back to face-to-face instruction in November.

School officials said with the COVID-19 rate at 3.4% in the parish, the decided to reopen the middle and high schools on November 16. Officials said the schools will continue to implement all state and CDC operational guidelines.

Students currently enrolled in the Full Virtual Model may remain on that model. Parents may choose to transition full virtual students to face-to-face instruction during the window which closes October 30, 2020.

Current hybrid students may switch to the Full Virtual Model by contacting their school prior to November 16, 2020.