Iberia Parish schools elect to stay in Phase 3 due to declining positivity rates

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Iberia Parish’s public schools are making no changes to their operating plans due to declining COVID-19 positivity rates in the school system.

Superintendent of Schools Carey Laviolette said in a press release that after consulting with the regional office of the Louisiana Department of Health, Iberia Parish schools will remain in Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plans. This is allowed by Gov. John Bel Edwards’ proclamation taking the state back to a modified Phase 2. Schools are allowed to stay at the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education’s Phase 3 guidelines.

“The district staff and school personnel will assess the situation using hard data to determine if changes need to be made,” stated Laviolette. “All safety routines will remain in place and closely monitored.”