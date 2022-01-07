Iberia Parish school superintendent Carey Laviolette announces retirement

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Carey Laviolette, the superintendent for the Iberia Parish School District, announced that she will retire at the end of the 2021-22 school year.

Laviolette will remain with the district until the end of her contract on June 30, 2022. The Iberia Parish School Board is working on finding the next superintendent by that date.

“I have worked 42 years in schools all in the Iberia Parish School District. It has been an amazing journey, and it has been an honor and privilege to serve the parish as superintendent these last 4 years,” Laviolette said.

She has been Iberia Parish’s school superintendent since June of 2018.