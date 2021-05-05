Iberia Parish school bus drivers on verge of going on strike

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) Iberia Parish school bus drivers are speaking out against the school board.

They say the board members are ignoring their requests to discuss a higher cost of living wage.

The bus drivers say school board members agreed to bring up the issue at Wednesday’s school board meeting, though that did not happen.

“It did not happen yet again, and I have no idea why. Because I had conversations with three of them, and it did not take place. It’s very disappointing and disheartening to have another door slammed in your face and not be acknowledged,” President of the Iberia Parish Bus Operators Association Karen Simon said.

Over two dozen Iberia Parish school bus drivers say the school board has denied their requests to discuss their cost of living salary at the school board meetings three times now.

“As far as the ability to be seen and heard, it is not happening, and as we requested, once again, we were denied,” Simon added.

Simon say their concerns are being ignored, and many school bus drivers are now protesting against the school board.

“If you’re not going to hear us yell, then perhaps we just have to scream a little louder. There’s an old saying that the squeaky wheel gets the grease, and if we have to keep squeaking, then that’s precisely what we’re going to have to do. But at some given point in time, if a wheel is not greased, it will fall off,” she said.

The school bus drivers tell News Ten they do not want to go on strike, but if that is the only way the school board will listen to them, that may be what it comes to.