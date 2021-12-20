Iberia Parish revising animal ordinances, writing in more freedom for shelter

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The animal control book in Iberia Parish is being revised. Multiple changes to the current ordinances are expected to go before the parish council in January.

While Iberia Parish is looking at updating all of its animal ordinances, Parish President Larry Richard told News 10 the biggest change which is going to affect the most has already been made.

“You’re going to see some changes. The biggest change is done,” Richard said referring to the Iberia Parish Council meeting on December 8.

In that meeting, the Iberia Parish Council amended the language of chapter 5 section 20 of their code of ordinances. Where once it stated an animal must be claimed within 5 days, or else be adopted or euthanized on the sixth day, there are now more options.

The new language provides for rescue agencies as a third option for unclaimed animals. It also removes the five-day limit for how long an animal can be there. Shelter Manager Erica Capak said the shelter has had to work around the previous language in the past, but now they are thankful the ordinance matches what they have already been doing.

“We needed what we were doing to be in writing,” Capak said. “We do all three of those options, and now it’s actually in our ordinance for us to be able to do it.”

Parish President Larry Richard agreed. “It’s good to have it in the ordinance,” he said. Richard plans to propose further changes regarding animals soon. As to what they are, he intends to present them in January.

According to Richard, “We have been looking at this ordinance for quite some time. We are constantly looking at ordinances in Iberia Parish Government.”

Capak calls what is coming all “pawsitive” changes. “Moving in the right direction,” she added.

If you are interested in adopting an animal, you are welcome to visit the shelter at 2017 Seaway Access Road to meet and adopt, or contact animalsofipac@gmail.com to tag for rescue or transport. Available animals can also be found online.