Iberia Parish residents can register with FEMA in person Sept. 13-14

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – Iberia Parish residents seeking to register with FEMA for disaster aid for Hurricane Ida can do so in person on Monday, Sept. 13 and Tuesday, Sept. 1 at the Iberia Parish Courthouse.

FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Team Members will be available in the courthouse’s basement between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on both days, according to Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard.

Applicants should have the following information ready when they apply:

Social Security number (one per household)

Address of the damaged home or apartment

Description of the damage

Information about insurance coverage

Telephone number

Mailing address

Bank account & routing numbers for direct deposit of funds

For additional ways to apply, you can visit www.DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA app or call (800) 621-3362.