Iberia Parish president recommending voluntary evacuation ASAP

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard is recommending that all residents of Iberia Parish consider voluntarily evacuating as soon as possible.

His recommendation is for especially those who fall under one of the following:

Living in areas vulnerable to potential storm surges, including, but not limited to the area West of U.S. Highway 90 and South of Louisiana Highway 14; which area is more particularly displayed on the map attached below

Living in low-lying areas along lakes, bayous, streams and drainage structures that have experienced flooding in the past

Living in a structure that has experienced flooding following heavy rain events;

Without hurricane-safe housing

Having special medical needs; and/or

Having special transportation needs

Richard urges all residents to check their emergency supplies, create a protective plan of action for their families and pets, and continue to monitor Iberia PINS (Parish Information Notification System) and our local news media for future weather updates.

Those residents that wish to evacuate should begin that process immediately. Residents who choose to remain behind may find themselves without power and unable to be rescued, provided with lifesaving assistance or leave the area due to high winds, floodwaters and storm debris.