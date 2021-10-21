Iberia Parish officer pursued stolen vehicle in a high speed chase, suspect arrested

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)– Iberia Parish officers arrested Jeremiah Moore of Shreveport after a high speed chase.

The chase began around 10 a.m. when a deputy recognized the vehicle Moore was driving as a vehicle that had been reported stolen from a truck stop in St. Martin Parish. When the deputy tried to stop Moore, Moore started travelling north on LA Highway 675, onto US 90 at a speed of more than 90 mph.

Eventually, the suspect hopped the median and traveled in the opposite direction before exiting the highway and abandoning the stolen vehicle in the 6500 block of South Freeman Dr.

Moore was located in a nearby sugar cane field after a brief search.

Moore is facing the following charges:

Illegal possession if stolen things

Flight from an officer– aggravated

Aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce

Operating vehicle while license is suspended

Parole violation

No bond has been set.