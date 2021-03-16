Iberia Parish mother speaks out about bullying, and its impact on her family

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) An Iberia Parish mother speaks about bullying and its impact on a family.

Kim Maturin of Iberia Parish loves her children as another parent would.

Maturin says she’s willing to do what’s needed to protect her children in mind, body and soul.

Recently, Maturin said she has struggled to fix the broken pieces left behind by unprovoked attacks on her daughter from bullies.

What has helped in the progress is that help is available.

“There is help out there for you. Don’t hold it in, and always go talk to somebody if you’re getting bullied.”

Maturin says she was fortunate to able to be there for her daughter and says often times parents are the last to learn their child is being bullied.

“When she wanted to commit suicide, then she would open up and tell me about it. She never came to me before,” Maturin added.

Maturin shares her family experiences because she doesn’t want another parent or child to go through what her family has gone through.

She explains parents of bullies need to act responsibly as well.

“Not only is the child the one who is wrong, but you would be wrong if you know they’re doing it (bullying) and you’re not doing anything about it,” Maturin said.

Currently, Maturin’s daughter is becoming the happy teenager she was before the bullying. She’s realizing she’s beautiful, valuable and her life is worth living.

“I try to forget it, but you can never forget those words. It stays there forever. All you can do is pray for better days,” Maturin explained.

In these days of technology, Maturin says be open to talking with children by any means necessary: cellphone, voicemail or text messaging.