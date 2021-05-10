Iberia Parish man convicted in 2018 fatal shooting at McDonald’s

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) An Iberia Parish grand jury found 20-year-old Jorie Walker of New Iberia guilty of second-degree murder following a week-long jury trial.

Walker’s conviction stems from the murder of Lavonne Johnson in the parking lot of the East Admiral Doyle Drive McDonald’s on June 4, 2018.

According to 16th Judicial District Attorney Bo Duhé, the incident began when Walker and his girlfriend got into an argument.

The girlfriend left, taking an expensive pair of tennis shoes belonging to Walker, and was picked up by her male cousin.

According to a confession made shortly after the murder, Walker stopped in the parking lot to confront the male cousin and his passengers because he incorrectly thought they had stolen the shoes, Duhe said.

He said Walker told law enforcement that he shot the victim after passengers in the car started laughing.

A sentencing hearing is set July 20, Duhe said.

The penalty for second degree murder is life imprisonment without the benefit of probation

or suspension of sentence.