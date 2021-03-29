Iberia Parish man arrested on marijuana possession charges with a child present

Iberia Parish

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Dylan Fritz

Dylan Fritz

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Iberia Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a man during a traffic stop after finding a large amount of marijuana in his car with an 8-year-old child present.

Dylan Fritz, 21, was charged with possession of a Schedule I narcotic, possession with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm with a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance in the presence of a juvenile.

Sheriff’s deputies pulled Fritz over in a traffic stop at around 11 p.m., Saturday, March 27, and found 33.09 grams of marijuana, a marijuana grinder and a Beretta 9mm gun. A woman and an 8-year-old were also in the car at the time. Fritz claimed ownership of the items.

He was booked into the Iberia Parish Correctional Center and his bail was set at $12,000.

“Children are our greatest gift, and adults need to be more conscious of what children witness,” said Sheriff Tommy Romero. “I urged adults and parents to be a positive example in children’s lives. The arrest of a parent or a family member is detrimental to the health and wellbeing of a child. I will not tolerate this irresponsible behavior.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar