Iberia Parish man arrested for attempted kidnapping, assault, battery

NEW IBERIA, La (KLFY) — The New Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for attempted kidnapping, assault, and battery on Wednesday, according to a press release from their office.

IPSO deputies arrested Joshua Boutte, 38, of Loreuville on Wednesday April 21 after responding to a call regarding attempted aggravated kidnapping of a juvenile, battery, and aggravated assault with a firearm.

The suspect attempted to leave with the juvenile, the reporting person was able to get the juvenile back from the suspect. The suspect then pulled out a firearm, the reporting person was able to gain possession of the firearm from the suspect. The suspect then fled the area.

This morning, Boutte was apprehended after the car he was traveling in was spotted near Highway 90 and Highway 14 by an IPSO Patrol Deputy. Boutte was taken into custody, and during the booking process, attempted to escape the correctional facility and was immediately apprehended.

His charges are attempted aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm, simple battery, and simple escape. His bond is set at $242,500.