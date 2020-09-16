Iberia Parish health center to host voter registration drive Sept. 22

Marty Goetz, right, and Diane White, prepare the voting screens as they start to set up a polling place Monday, June 1, 2020, for the voting for Tuesday’s Pennsylvania primary in Jackson Township near Zelienople, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

NEW IBERIA, La., (KLFY) — Iberia Comprehensive Community Health Center is hosting a voter registration drive on Sept. 22 at its New Iberia site on Jefferson Terrace Blvd.

The drive is part of National Voter Registration Day, a massive cross-country effort to register voters well in advance of Election Day this November.

With a historic presidential election approaching, every eligible American voter should exercise his or her right to be heard at the ballot box, and National Voter Registration Day is the right day to start by getting registered.