Iberia Parish Government giving out COVID-19 home test kits

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – Iberia Parish Government will be distributing COVID-19 home test kits on Saturday, Jan. 15.

According to Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard, the tests will be distributed in the rear parking lot of the Iberia Parish Courthouse at 300 Iberia St. starting at 2:00 p.m. until they run out. The parish received the supply of tests from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).

They ask you do not get out of your vehicle and masks are required. They also ask to enter the parking lot from Providence St.

If you have any questions or need additional information, please contact Iberia Parish Government at (337) 365-8246.