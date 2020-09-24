Iberia Parish government confirms it will not cancel Halloween

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Iberia Parish officials confirmed they will not be canceling Halloween trick-or-treat celebrations this year, despite the COVID-19 virus.

Parish President M. Larry Richard confirmed that since Halloween activities are not expressly prohibited under Phase 3 of Gov. John Bel Edwards COVID-19 reopening mandates, the Iberia Parish Government will allow them.

While the parish will not ban trick-or-treat, municipalities still remain free to impose any time and place restrictions on the celebration to protect children.