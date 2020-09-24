Iberia Parish government confirms it will not cancel Halloween

Iberia Parish

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Detroit Free Press)

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Iberia Parish officials confirmed they will not be canceling Halloween trick-or-treat celebrations this year, despite the COVID-19 virus.

Parish President M. Larry Richard confirmed that since Halloween activities are not expressly prohibited under Phase 3 of Gov. John Bel Edwards COVID-19 reopening mandates, the Iberia Parish Government will allow them.

While the parish will not ban trick-or-treat, municipalities still remain free to impose any time and place restrictions on the celebration to protect children.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar