Iberia Parish designated for assistance for Hurricane Delta

BATON ROUGE, La. (FEMA)– On Dec. 23, two parishes were added to the disaster declaration for Hurricane Delta. Survivors in Allen and Iberia parishes are now eligible for federal disaster assistance for uninsured and underinsured damage and losses resulting from Hurricane Delta.

To be eligible for federal disaster aid, storm damage and losses from the hurricane and flooding must have occurred as a result of Hurricane Delta from Oct. 6 to Oct. 10. Registration for Hurricane Delta for Allen and Iberia parishes has been approved for 60 days beginning Dec. 23 under FEMA’s late registration process.

Survivors will not have to provide additional documentation and will not receive a late-application letter. Those who previously registered for Hurricane Delta (not Hurricane Laura) assistance from those two parishes do not have to re-register. Their registrations, which were held, will now be processed.

Allen Parish residents who previously registered for Hurricane Laura must register again to qualify for damage caused by Hurricane Delta. When there are two or more disasters declared for the same parish, FEMA works to ensure applicants receive all eligible help while preventing duplication of federal benefits.

Those with cell phones or Internet access may register with FEMA by:

Going online at DisasterAssistance.gov

Downloading the FEMA app

Calling 800-621-3362 or TTY 800-462-7585

Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel should alert FEMA as to the specific number assigned to that service.

The following parishes were approved for Direct Temporary Housing assistance under Hurricane Delta: Acadia, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion. Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis and Rapides were previously approved for Direct Temporary Housing assistance under Hurricane Laura.

The following parishes are approved by FEMA for Public Assistance:

-Caldwell, Beauregard, East Baton Rouge, Point Coupee, St. Mary, West Baton Rouge and Winn parishes are approved for debris removal.

-Beauregard, East Baton Rouge, Point Coupee, St Mary, West Baton Rouge, Winn, Calcasieu, Lafayette, Rapides, St. Landry, St Martin, Vermilion, Allen, Iberia and Grant parishes are approved for permanent work assistance to repair damages to public facilities, such as roads, bridges and public buildings.

For the latest information on information on Hurricane Delta, visit fema.gov/disaster/4570. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6.

U.S. Small Business Administration low-interest disaster loans are available for Louisiana disaster survivors. Businesses of any size and certain nonprofits can apply for loans as well.

Apply online at sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance. For questions and assistance completing an application, call 800-659-2955 or email FOCWAssistance@sba.gov.