LOREAUVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Iberia Parish Sheriff’s deputies tell News 10 that they are investigating a shooting on Boutte Rd. this morning.

Deputies say one person was injured, though the condition of the victim isn’t known at this time. A suspect is in custody, though officials have not released any further information, such as their identity or their motive.

This is a developing story. More details will be posted here as they become available.