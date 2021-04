IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Iberia Parish sheriff’s deputies are searching for a suspect who removed tools from a business in the 900 block of East U.S. 90 Frontage Rd. on Thursday.

If you have information on the identity of the suspect or information on the investigation, please call the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Investigations (337) 367-8702 or Crime Stoppers (337) 364-TIPS.