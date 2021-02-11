Iberia Parish deputies searching for missing woman

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a missing woman last seen in September 2020.

Michelle Hebert, 42, was reported missing Jan. 27 of this year.

“Multiple friends and family have been in phone contact with her since September, but no one has heard from her in the last three weeks,” said Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Dty. Katherine Breaux.

If anyone has any information on Hebert, please call the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 367-8702 or (337) 369-3711.