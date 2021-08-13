Iberia Parish deputies searching for burglary suspect

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Iberia Parish Sheriff’s deputies are on the look-out for a burglary suspect who hit a Landry’s Seafood Restaurant in New Iberia on Monday, Aug. 9.

Jacob Reilly Bryan, 25, is listed as homeless, according to the IPSO. He was allegedly caught on security camera footage. An arrest warrant has been issued on a charge of simple burglary.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Jacob R. Bryan is asked to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 369-3711 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at (337) 364-TIPS.

