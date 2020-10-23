Iberia Parish Animal Shelter sees influx of animals after hurricanes

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Iberia Parish Animal Shelter needs rescuers and people looking to adopt their animals in the wake of Hurricanes Laura and Delta.

“We had an influx of people trying to surrender before the hurricane because they couldn’t take them, or so they thought, so we had that, and then after it seems there’s a lot coming in as strays,” said shelter manager Sonia Tauzin. “I don’t think they’re all strays, but it’s people that don’t have a place to put them. They may be displaced and just can’t afford care at a boarding facility or anything like that, so we’ve had quite a few.”

Tauzin says overcrowding often becomes an issue in shelters after any natural disaster.

“Any kind of disaster, hurricanes, floods, anything,” said Tauzin.

She says when shelters are overcrowded, it can be difficult to feed, de-worm, vaccinate and care for all the animals to make sure they stay healthy.

“This is a last resort,” she said. “This is not a place you should bring it when you don’t want it or can’t have it anymore. There’s so many options out there to rehome your pet. We understand that not everybody is in the same situation and sometimes they do have to surrender their animals, so there’s a lot of options. Get with your local shelter and talk with them and they’ll help, but this should be a very last resort to bring any animal.”

There are over 30 dogs and a dozen cats at the shelter now looking for a place to call home.

“They just all need homes. They shouldn’t be here.”