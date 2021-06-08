Hurricane season begins, Iberia Parish wastes no time making emergency preparations

IBERIA PARISH, La (KLFY) — This week marks the beginning of hurricane season, and officials across Acadiana are preparing for another record-breaking year.

Over 60 different people from government agencies all across Iberia Parish and the state met in New Iberia Tuesday morning to make sure the parish is ready for this hurricane season.

“This is something we do every year,” Iberia Parish President Larry Richard said. “Basically, we try to work on the gaps or what we’ve found in previous years that we can improve on. So from the previous year, we took a look at everything we saw that could possibly be improved, and we try to fix that.”

Richard says representatives from the national weather service, the governor’s office, the national guard, hospital CEOs in the area, and a whole host of people met to make hurricane preparations.

“What we try to do is we try to make sure they know what their part is during hurricane season. It’s a very fast-paced thing, as you would probably imagine, when you have these types of emergencies that are hitting,” Richard added.

He says Tuesday morning, they discussed declaring mandatory evacuations, tracking residents during hurricanes, and where the shelters will be.

“We are where we need to be right now in Iberia Parish as far as being prepared for the hurricane season, and we just want to make sure that the people in this area understand that,” Richard told News Ten.

Richard encourages all residents to go to the Iberia Parish government website, create an account for Iberia PINS, the Iberia Parish Information Notification System, and sign up to receive emergency text notifications.