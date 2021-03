Related Content Delcambre Shrimp Festival is back in 2021

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – The Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival & Fair Association announces the 2021 Return of the Festival!

The 79th Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival & Fair will be held the last full weekend of September 23 – 26, 2021 in New Iberia. The Festival will put into place recommended Best Practices as per the State Fire Marshal’s guidelines.

Schedule of events to be announced at a later date.