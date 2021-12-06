HELP NEEDED! New Iberia family of 9 homeless after fire

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A New Iberia family of nine has run out of funds after trying to find shelter, food, and clothes, following a devastating fire.

It happened November 21 on Jordan Street. According to Kathleen Sanders and her family, the fire started in the dining room from an electrical problem, but the smoke quickly filled the rest of the house.”

“He said, “Call the fire truck! Call the fire truck!”, Sanders remembered after she saw the fire and her son smelled the smoke.

Her family is thankful they escaped their New Iberia homes with their lives, but they did not escape with much else. “I lost all of it. Not some. All. I lost all of it,” Sanders told News 10.

Taking control of the situation isn’t easy for a woman who lost her husband 8 months ago to COVID. Sanders said, “I want to be strong for them.”

Nine people lived in the New Iberia home. Now, sons, daughters, and grandchildren are trying to keep their mom’s spirit high. Kathleen’s son, John, says every day the family is looking for food, money, transportation, and clothes.

“Trying to make it. Get a better place. Something. I don’t know yet. It’s kind of rough though,” John said.

The Red Cross and Social Services gave them enough for 10 days in a hotel, but after Monday night, those resources have all dried up.

“My son told me he wants to come back home, but I told him can’t. I can’t. We don’t have no more funds,” Sanders lamented. “I want to see if someone can reach out to me and help us.”

Because the family has no place to stay Tuesday night, they are desperately in need of help. You can donate to the family through her son, Roy, through his username $roywilliams2021 on Cash App as well as a GoFundMe.