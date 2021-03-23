Hard rain, severe weather rolled through Iberia Parish Tuesday morning

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) Severe thunderstorms made their way through Acadiana early Tuesday morning.

Here in Delcambre water was building up in the usual spots and that includes at the Delcambre Shrimp Festival grounds located just a block from the canal.

Iberia parish as a whole in pretty good shape considering the day’s heavy rainfall and various tornado warnings.

“Iberia Parish is in good shape. I have driven around the entire parish. There are some hazardous roadways but that will subside when the water drains. There were some points in the parish as deep as eight inches on the roads,” Parish President Larry Richard said.

In Delcambre, Im Gerald Gruenig for KLFY News 10.